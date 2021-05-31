Boreham man left homeless after bonfire embers cause blaze
A man and his dog have been left homeless after a fire, believed to have been caused by embers from a bonfire, destroyed his home.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Chase in Boreham at about 13:45 BST on Sunday.
Crews said a shed and a number of outbuildings were alight and the fire had spread to a semi-detached house.
The brigade warned people to keep bonfires "well away" from sheds, fences, trees and bushes.
The fire service was at the scene until just before 21:30.
It said the man's house, shed and a number of outbuildings had been completely destroyed, leaving him and his dog without a home.
The house next-door also suffered some smoke damage and the occupants would be unable to return to it for a few days, the fire service said.
Firefighters said they believed the fire was caused by embers from a bonfire that had blown in the wind.
Incident commander Scott Meekings said: "Firefighters have worked really hard to prevent this fire from spreading to and destroying the house next door.
"If you're going to have a bonfire, please set it well away from sheds, fences, trees and bushes, as the wind can carry the embers.
"Never leave bonfires unattended and make sure the embers have completely cooled before you leave the bonfire."
