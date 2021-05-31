Clacton: Woman dies in fire at Highfield Grange caravan park
A woman has died in a fire at a caravan park.
Emergency services were called to Highfield Grange Holiday Park in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at about 10:00 BST to reports a caravan was alight.
The woman, aged in her 50s, was inside the caravan which was said to be "100% alight" and died at the scene.
Essex Police said another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.
A force spokesperson said officers were working with fire investigators to establish the cause of the blaze.
"Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by today's tragic events," they added.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews had extinguished the blaze in the static caravan by about 10:30 BST.
