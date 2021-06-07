BBC News

Southend United: Artificial turf alight near Roots Hall

image copyrightPA Media
image captionFirefighters were called the the blaze late on Monday afternoon

Firefighters are tackling a blaze near Southend United's football stadium, where a "large quantity" of artificial turf is alight.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has four crews attending, having been called to Roots Hall at 17:45 BST.

It said fire was "creating a significant amount of smoke" and that crews were working to prevent its spread.

They have advised those living nearby to keep windows and doors closed.

The 12,000-seater stadium has played host to Southend United since the 1950s.

The club has just been relegated from the Football League for the first time in 101 years.

