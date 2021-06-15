Essex World War Two veteran gets medals on 100th birthday
- Published
A Royal Navy veteran has received her war medals to coincide with her 100th birthday, 75 years after leaving the service.
Jacqueline Dyde, of Loughton in Essex, has been given two medals for her role as a signaller during World War Two.
Her granddaughter, Caroline Meaby, contacted the Ministry of Defence after Ms Dyde told her "it might be nice" to finally get her medals.
Mrs Dyde was "absolutely thrilled" with the surprise gift.
Originally from Cornwall, Mrs Dyde joined the Women's Royal Naval Service, known informally as the Wrens, in 1939, aged 18, and she served in Egypt, India and Sri Lanka.
"Grandmama always talked to me about the war. She loved the travelling and it inspired a lifelong interest in visiting different countries and meeting new people," said her granddaughter.
"She is modest about her war service and never saw herself as a hero, especially as she lost family members in the conflict."
Mrs Dyde started as a steward on HMS Defiance at Plymouth before being sent to Warrington to learn coding.
It was on board a troop ship, the Devonshire, en route to Sri Lanka, where the reality of war really hit home.
"It was Christmas Day and just as dinner was finishing, action stations sounded," Mrs Dyde said.
"An unfortunate ship some way ahead had been torpedoed but we all had to just stand there and chug along towards it."
Serving on HMS Anderson, she had the opportunity to meet Lord Mountbatten.
When asked, she told him her work was "a bit dull". Although she said he found it amusing, she was later reprimanded for not having the right attitude.
"That 'dull' work was actually a crucial part of the war effort - she was communicating intercepted signals from Japanese warships back to the code-breaking experts at Bletchley Park," said Ms Meaby.
After the war, the former Wren said her life became so busy, she never found time to apply for her defence and war medals.
They were presented to her at Woodland Grove care home by Cdr Andy Swain, chief of staff of the Naval Regional Command Eastern England.
"I'm absolutely thrilled," said Mrs Dyde.
"And to be given them by such an important personage is even more wonderful. I've never had a birthday like it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk