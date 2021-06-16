Chigwell rabbi attack: Two deny assault and other charges
Two men have denied assaulting a rabbi who was allegedly struck with a brick.
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was attacked outside the Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue in Limes Avenue in Chigwell, Essex, on 16 May.
Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, both of Tudor Crescent, Ilford in east London, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm.
They also deny robbery and religiously aggravated criminal damage.
The pair are due to appear at the same court for trial in November.
