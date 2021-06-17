Christian Eriksen: Charlie Edinburgh says defibrillators needed at all venues
The son of former footballer Justin Edinburgh says the cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen will boost awareness of the need for defibrillators at all sporting venues.
The Denmark midfielder, 29, is recovering in hospital after collapsing during Saturday's match with Finland.
Charlie Edinburgh, whose father died after a cardiac arrest at a gym, said people should learn from what happened.
"It can happen to anyone, no matter how fit you are," he said.
As part of the J3 Foundation, formed following his father's death at an Essex gym in 2019, Charlie Edinburgh is campaigning for it to be made law to have defibrillators installed at sports venues and gyms.
He said he watched Saturday's match with his mother, Kerri Edinburgh, and described it as "harrowing", adding it "brought back so many horrific memories for us as a family".
Eriksen was resuscitated with a defibrillator on the pitch before being taken to hospital.
"If it wasn't for that defibrillator I don't believe Christian Eriksen would still be alive," he said.
Mr Edinburgh said such instances "can't continue to keep happening and there be no action taken".
"Ultimately it's going to save lives," he said. "In Christian's case it has proved to be the piece in the puzzle which has kept him with us.
"If the events that occurred on Saturday can make people stand up and recognise the work we are implementing then that's going to go a long way to helping people in terms of survival rates from cardiac arrest."
Justin Edinburgh was 49 years old and manager of Leyton Orient when he died.
The former Tottenham Hotspur player, who won the FA Cup in 1991, also managed Northampton Town, Gillingham, Newport County and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.
The J3 Foundation has given out defibrillators to a number of sporting venues in the past year, including Southend United - where Justin Edinburgh started his professional career - and Billericay Town.
