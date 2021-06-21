Murder arrest in Grays after woman in 80s found dead
A 60-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 80s was found dead.
Essex Police said officers were called to a property in Lenmore Avenue in Grays, Essex, at about 17:00 BST, to reports the victim was unresponsive.
The woman died at the scene, the force said.
It added the woman who had been detained was local, known to the victim and there was no threat to the wider public.
The force has appealed for any witness or those with information to get in contact.
