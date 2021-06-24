Clacton care home: Sylvia Macknay referred to by wrong name
A care provider which "effectively copy and pasted" a care plan for a woman who later died has been fined after a "number of failings" in her case.
Sylvia Macknay, 87 was "wrongly referred to as Anne" in her care plan at Haven Lodge, Clacton, Essex.
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard there had also been a "failure" to notice her deteriorating condition in September 2016 and she later died.
The care provider was fined £80,000 in relation to Mrs Macknay's care.
The court heard she was receiving care at Haven Lodge after suffering a stroke.
District Judge John Woollard said the care plan had been formulated in a "casual way", adding the home was "effectively cutting and pasting the care plan".
"[It was] a plan which talked about fluid intake of a patient when this lady was effectively nil-by-mouth," he said.
Judge Woollard said that for at least a 24-hour period Mrs Macknay's catheter "was not in fact in operation".
The court was told that four members of staff "had not received any training on catheters".
Judge Woollard said there was a "failure to detect the development of sepsis over a significant period".
He said a deterioration in Mrs Macknay's condition was "well under way by 2 September and was obvious to a lay member of the family".
"If she could see the distress... then clearly it should have been apparent to members of staff," he said.
She was taken to hospital on 3 September, but later died. Urinary sepsis associated with the catheter was cited as a cause of her death, the Care Quality Commission said.
In a statement read to the court, her son and daughter called their mother an "incredible woman, our rock", but said she "died without dignity" in hospital.
In mitigation, the barrister for care provider Lanemile Limited said it accepted there had been failures, but that it was an "isolated event" which it "deeply regrets".
He said the care plan was "a matter of embarrassment" for the provider and that the fact it was in another resident's "should never have occurred".
Lanemile admitted failing to provide care and treatment in safe way resulting in harm or loss and, as well as being fined, was ordered to pay costs of £17,000.
