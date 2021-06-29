Laindon death: Boy in court accused of murdering father-of-four
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father-of-four who was killed outside his home.
James Gibbons, 34, was fatally stabbed in Laindon, Essex, shortly after 21:30 BST on 2 May.
Police believe he was going to the aid of another man when he was attacked.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video-link before Chelmsford Crown Court and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 16 July.
A trial date has provisionally been set for 4 October.
An inquest into the death of Mr Gibbons, which was opened and adjourned in May, heard his provisional medical cause of death was stab wounds to the abdomen.
The self-employed plumber had been celebrating his two-year-old twin daughters' birthdays on the day he was killed.
His family described him as an "amazing father" and the "kind of person who would always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate than himself".
