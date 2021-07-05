Lorry wedged under Pitsea railway bridge affecting c2c trains
A lorry has become wedged under a railway bridge after the driver misjudged the height of their vehicle.
The trailer has been left balanced on two wheels after hitting the bridge on the B1464 High Road in Pitsea, Essex.
Network Rail tweeted a photograph of the lorry using the hashtag "lorriesdontlimbo".
The company said High Road had been closed to enable the lorry to be moved, and trains were being diverted via Tilbury.
Network Rail wrote on Twitter: "Bridge strikes like this one at Pitsea cause widespread road and rail disruption.
"Please check the height of your vehicle and don't chance it."
A spokeswoman said: "We're working with Essex Police to free the lorry.
"Once this has been achieved we will carry out an inspection of the bridge to confirm that everything is safe before the road can be reopened and the rail line returned to line speed."
Train operator c2c said on its website that "due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Basildon and Pitsea [railway stations], trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines".
It said services may be cancelled or delayed and the bridge strike was likely to affect "services running across the whole c2c network".
