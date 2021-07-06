Maldon: Exotic animals killed in petting zoo barn fire
- Published
Several exotic animals have died after a "devastating" fire at a petting zoo's barn.
Firefighters were called to Maldon Promenade Petting Zoo's private farm in Essex in the early hours of Monday.
Several exotic birds, meerkats, kinkajous, skunks, an armadillo and a giant tortoise all died, the zoo said.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started accidentally due to an electrical fault.
It said when crews arrived they reported the 20m (66ft) by 30m (98ft) barn was "100% alight".
It took three crews 11 hours to extinguish the fire, the fire service added.
In a post on Facebook, the zoo said the fire was "devastating" and a "tragic event".
"The fire once taken hold quickly spread throughout the farm, absolute thanks to the fire service, staff, family and friends who help save countless little animal lives," it said.
The zoo will remain closed and the unaffected animals will be moved to a safe location, it added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk