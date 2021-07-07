Ofsted judges Colchester Royal Grammar School inadequate
A top grammar school accused of having a "toxic rape culture" by an ex-pupil has been rated inadequate by Ofsted.
Allegations of serious sexual assault from past and present students were made after Scarlett Mansfield wrote a blog about her experience at Colchester Royal Grammar School.
Inspectors have found "parts of the school have become a hostile environment for some pupils".
Headmaster John Russell said the report was "very difficult" to read.
The boys' grammar school admits girls as students into the sixth form.
Inspectors said while the academic education pupils receive was of a very high standard", students reported "being the subject of insulting and damaging comments regarding their gender, appearance, race or sexual orientation" and warned safeguarding systems did "not work properly".
In April Ms Mansfield, who attended the school between 2011 and 2013, wrote a 3,000-word blog about her time there.
The 26-year-old alleged that one male pupil locked himself in two different girls' cars and refused to leave until he received a sex act from them.
The freelance writer said that an "undeniable toxic and ubiquitous rape culture was prevalent throughout" the school.
'Change is needed'
The report said while leaders at the school had "started to work on" ensuring everyone was treated with respect, it had "not driven the change which is needed".
In a statement Mr Russell said: "We have never shied away from the fact that we believe that there is always more that we can, and want, to do for our students."
He said although he felt the "strengths of the school are not fully reflected in the report", he will "listen to what the inspection team found and continue to act upon that".
"Key to this will be continuing to enhance our culture where our students show greater respect for themselves and for others, and eliminating the use of derogatory and discriminatory language," he said.
Ms Mansfield has called for the resignation of Mr Russell in the wake of the report. The school said it would not comment further.
