Covid rules breached by 40 people at Essex music event
- Published
Forty party-goers who broke Covid rules have been given on-the-spot fines with one getting a £10,000 penalty.
Essex Police broke up an unlicensed music event in Ongar Road, Kelvedon Hatch on Friday at about 22:05 BST.
The force said it received calls about a large party taking place and officers found some 100 people "in a clear and blatant breach" of Covid-19 regulations.
Police closed the road and turned away cars trying to get to the address.
One person, believed to be the organiser of the party, was given the £10,000 fine, police said.
Thirty-nine others were issued with smaller fines.
Det Supt Jon Burgess said: "This event was a clear and blatant breach of the government's Covid-19 regulations, so it was absolutely right that we responded to it and shut it down.
"We know that the end of lockdown measures is within sight but while they remain in place it's really important we all continue to do the right thing and follow them."
He said officers would be carrying out additional patrols in the area over the weekend "to provide reassurance for people living there".
Current lockdown rules for England state that up to six people from any number of households may meet indoors, or a group of any size from two households may meet indoors.
The maximum size of a group meeting outdoors is 30.
The government plans to remove most remaining Covid restrictions in England from 19 July.