Sammy Kimmence: Former trader jailed for defrauding pensioners
- Published
A former stockbroker has been jailed for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.
Sammy Kimmence, 25, of Rayleigh, Essex, took money from two men, aged 81 and 91, claiming he would invest it by placing horse-racing bets.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard he instead spent the money paying off his own debts and funding his lifestyle.
Kimmence, who is the partner of Love Island winner Dani Dyer, has been given a three-and-a-half-year jail sentence.
He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud against Peter Martin, of Havant, Hampshire, who died last year, totalling almost £26,000.
He admitted a fifth charge of fraud against 81-year-old Peter Haynes from Okehampton, Devon, for an amount of £7,927.
Sentencing, Judge Timothy Mousley QC described the fraud as an "abuse of trust", particularly for Mr Martin who considered Kimmence his friend.
"You didn't show any remorse immediately and I do not consider any remorse to be profound," he said.
Prosecuting, Michael Mason said Kimmence came into contact with his two victims while working for a company called Equine Global Sports Limited.
The firm would place bets on behalf of customers but when it ceased trading, Kimmence pretended to work for another company and offered to continue making bets for his victims.
He instead spent the money paying off his overdraft, on a hotel stay in Ibiza, paying restaurant bills and buying clothes, the court heard.
Mr Mason said Kimmence "targeted" the men as they were "old, vulnerable and somewhat isolated".
Victim Mr Haynes said in a statement he was "sick with worry" after all his savings were "wiped out".
Before his death Mr Martin said in a statement he had been "very stressed over money" after giving "thousands to Sammy".
Defending, Craig Harris said Kimmence was "living above his means" and "found himself surrounded by what he perceived the be the glitz and glamour of the City and financial services workers".
Mr Harris said his client had saved £10,000 to repay his victims and was intending to train as a quantity surveyor after losing his job as a City trader due to the case against him.
Ms Dyer, who is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, gave birth to the couple's son in January.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk