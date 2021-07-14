Face masks: Train operator Greater Anglia to keep coverings on board
A train company said it would continue to ask passengers to wear face coverings during busy times despite coronavirus restrictions easing in England on Monday.
Juliette Maxam, from Greater Anglia, said the policy was in line with the government's recommendations.
The operator runs rail services across the south and east of England.
Face masks have been mandatory for passengers and staff on public transport in the past year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expected masks to be worn in crowded places such as trains, but their use would no longer be compulsory.
The government said transport companies must decide for themselves whether passengers have to wear coverings on services.
Ms Maxam said: "If you drill down into the government's roadmap, its recommendation is they expect and recommend we should all carry on wearing face coverings in crowded areas and that includes busy trains.
"So we are going to advise people, if it's busy on the train or in the station, pop on your face covering please."
London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan said face coverings would continue to be mandatory on the city's transport network from Monday.
Greater Anglia operates commuter trains into London Liverpool Street from Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and parts of Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
The legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops, public transport and other enclosed public spaces will also end on 19 July. It will be replaced with government guidance.
Labour said it was "irresponsible" to drop the legal requirement to wear masks.
