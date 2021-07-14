Colchester's pink gum bins reinstated after 'misunderstanding'
Bright pink chewing gum bins are to be reinstalled after they were removed from a town's streets following a "misunderstanding", a council said.
The bins in Colchester town centre were taken down after its borough council said Essex County Council advised they should be black to blend in.
The borough council has now said the authorities had resolved "the situation and the licence has now been approved".
Some 20 pink bins will be placed in "litter hotspots" in Colchester.
"Gumdrop" bins are designed to stop people dropping gum on the streets.
They are made from recycled chewing gum and, when full, the gum is recycled to be used in the rubber and plastics industry.
Colchester Borough Council said it removed the bins, which were installed in 2019, in June "following a misunderstanding during the initial licence renewal discussions".
Simon Crow, the council's portfolio holder for environment and sustainability, said the bins had been "hugely successful" and in the trial's first year there was 48% less gum on the streets.
"We are aware that some people are not happy with the colour of the bins, but it is Gumdrop's trademark colour pink, and they are designed to be recognised so people know to leave gum in them," he added.
