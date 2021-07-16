Laindon death: Boy, 16, denies murder of James Gibbons
A 16-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a father of four who was stabbed to death in the street where he lived.
James Gibbons, 34, was attacked at Iris Mews, Laindon, Basildon in Essex on 2 May.
Police believe the self-employed plumber had gone to the aid of another man and died during an argument that followed.
The boy appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court and spoke only to give his plea.
The case was adjourned for a further hearing on Monday, with a trial due to take place in October.
