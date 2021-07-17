Stansted Airport: Delays on M11 after lorry overturns
- Published
An overturned lorry on the M11 near Stansted Airport has caused long delays, Highways England (HA) said.
The motorway is closed southbound between junction 10 near Duxford, Cambridgeshire, and junction eight at Bishop's Stortford in Essex.
Emergency services are at the scene, including an air ambulance.
Fans of St Helens and Castleford Tigers, travelling to the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, should follow diversions, the HA said.
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Sara Vary, stuck on the M11, said there were long tailbacks and lots of "frustrated" people.
"Three people got out of their cars and started walking. They were going to the airport apparently," she said.
UPDATED - M11 - Both directions - Slow moving traffic between J9 (A11) and J8 (A120/Stansted)— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 17, 2021
Southbound blocked stationary traffic due to overturned lorry between J9 (Saffron Walden) and J8 A120 (Bishops Stortford). pic.twitter.com/mFYHhTd4WJ
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk