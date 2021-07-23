Essex PC sacked for starting road-rage incident while off-duty
A police officer who started a road-rage incident and was abusive to a driver and passenger has been sacked.
PC Jonathan Miles from Essex Police was found to have committed gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing.
The hearing was told he followed another car around a roundabout and acted aggressively towards the driver in Colchester on 15 April, 2019.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said the officer's behaviour "fell well below the standards we demand".
The misconduct hearing at Chelmsford Civic Centre found the allegations against PC Mills were proven.
The officer, who was based in Clacton and was off-duty at the time, breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to "authority, respect, and courtesy" and "discreditable conduct," the disciplinary panel found.
ACC Prophet said: "We expect all officers and staff to maintain the highest possible standards of conduct, regardless of whether they are off-duty."
