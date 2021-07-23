BBC News

Southend Airport: Light aircraft crash-lands on runway

image copyrightTwitter/@rstephenson1981
image captionThe light aircraft left the runway after its landing gear appeared to collapse

A light aircraft crash-landed at Southend Airport after an incident with with its undercarriage.

An eyewitness said the plane's landing gear collapsed on landing at about 14:00 BST.

The airport's fire service attended the scene along with paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service. There were no injuries.

A spokesman from the airport said: "A light aircraft had an issue with its undercarriage this afternoon."

He added the runway was re-opened shortly after the incident.

