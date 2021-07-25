Rings stolen from woman's finger in Chelmsford hospital
A woman who was admitted to hospital and later died had a wedding and eternity ring stolen from her finger.
Essex Police said the theft had left the woman's family "distraught".
The woman, who was in her 80s, was admitted to Broomfield Hospital's Notley Ward in Chelmsford on June 6 and died nine days later.
Officers said tape had been placed over the woman's ring finger and when it was removed low value "tin" rings were discovered.
The woman's jewellery was on her hand when she was admitted to hospital and was not removed during any treatment, the force said.
PC Grimsey said: "The rings were of sentimental value and the family are understandably distraught that this has happened.
"The rings signified happier times in the lady's life but her family are now robbed of those precious memories.
"One is a gold wedding band and one is a ruby and diamond ring."
Officers are appealing to anyone with any information, or who may have been offered similar rings to buy, to come forward.
