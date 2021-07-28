Fenwick Colchester: Concerns for child's welfare at department store
Emergency services were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a child at a department store, police said.
Essex Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended Fenwick in Colchester's High Street at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.
Police said they closed a number of roads nearby, including High Street, North Hill and North Station Road.
The BBC has approached Fenwick for a statement.
