Fenwick Colchester: Concerns for child's welfare at department store

image captionPolice and ambulance teams attended Fenwick (pictured on a previous occasion) department store on Colchester High Street, at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday

Emergency services were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a child at a department store, police said.

Essex Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended Fenwick in Colchester's High Street at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

Police said they closed a number of roads nearby, including High Street, North Hill and North Station Road.

The BBC has approached Fenwick for a statement.

