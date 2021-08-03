Fenwick Colchester: Child, 5, dies of head injury sustained at department store
A five-year-old boy has died after sustaining a serious head injury at a department store.
He was injured at the Fenwick store in Colchester High Street on 27 July.
The boy, who has not been named, was taken to Colchester Hospital but police on Tuesday confirmed he had died.
Mia Fenwick, director at Fenwick, said it was "with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of a young boy following an incident at our Colchester store last week".
She said: "All our thoughts and prayers are with the child's family and friends at this very painful time.
"We continue to work closely with the local authorities to understand how this happened."
She added the Colchester store would remain closed on Wednesday "as a mark of respect".
'Deeply saddened'
Ch Insp Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, Essex, said: "This is a truly heart-breaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones."
He said he and his teams in Colchester were "extremely saddened" to learn of the boy's death.
The child's family are being supported by specialist officers.
A spokesman for Colchester Borough Council, which is investigating what happened, said the authority was "deeply saddened by the news".
He said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time."
