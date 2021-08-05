Essex PC used laptop to cheat in his policing exams, conduct panel finds
A former officer used a laptop to cheat in his policing exams, a conduct panel has found.
The Essex Police disciplinary panel found Mohammed Khan, who had already resigned as police constable, committed gross misconduct.
Mr Kahn, who did not attend the hearing, would have been sacked had he not left the force already.
Mr Khan was also found to have sent an inappropriate message to three fellow probationer officers.
The disciplinary panel heard the former officer used a laptop during the exam in April 2020 to access practice questions and answers, practice questions with answers and government legislation relating to topics which were covered in the exam.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said former PC Khan "clearly fell beneath our accepted standards of professionalism".
