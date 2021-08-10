Brentwood: Badgers' expulsion by council is 'ecological vandalism'
A council has been accused of "ecological vandalism" for expelling badgers from its land.
Brentwood Borough Council in Essex has allowed the large sett in La Plata Wood to be covered in wire fencing, which forces the badgers away.
Darren Parker, from the Essex Badger Protection Group, said he was "disgusted" by the action.
The authority said a licence for the temporary closure of the sett was granted by Natural England.
Mr Parker claimed the large sett has been covered in wire following concerns from a developer's ecologist that the badgers are living too close a nearby development.
He said: "I find the decision that has been made there very strange and I am escalating complaints with Natural England, who licensed the work, and the council directly."
The campaigner said the sett had been known to the badger protection group for 50 years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There was "no justification for this sort of ecological vandalism", he added.
A spokesperson for the authority said: "Brentwood Borough Council owns woodland to the south of the badger sett area and a licence to grant the temporary closure of the sett was granted by Natural England on June 21, 2021."
La Plata Wood is listed as an asset of community value by the borough council to ensure its future as a "vital wildlife habitat".
Natural England has been contacted for comment.
