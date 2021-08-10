Basildon Terry Leeks murder inquiry: CCTV image issued
A CCTV image has been released of four people police would like to speak to as part of a murder inquiry after a man was found stabbed in a park.
Terry Leeks, 46, died in hospital after being found with stomach wounds in Northlands Park, in Basildon, Essex, at about 01:30 BST on 11 July.
Seven people arrested on suspicion of his murder were currently on bail.
Essex Police said they would like to identify four people seen on CCTV, who may be witnesses to the incident.
The images were captured in the Lincoln Road area of the town at around the time of the attack, officers said.
"These four people were in the area at the time of the murder, they may have seen something which could be important," Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said.
"I need to identify them and speak to them to find out if they saw or heard anything."
As well as arresting seven people on suspicion of Mr Leeks's murder, Essex Police said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
