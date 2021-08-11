Harlow's addition to London Underground proposed by council
- Published
A campaign to extend the London Underground further into Essex is being proposed by planners.
Harlow Council is looking at adding the town to the Central Line, which at present goes as far as Epping.
The proposals are part of the council's town plan which could go out to public consultation later this year.
Transport for London, which has overall responsibility for the Underground, said it had not had any talks with Harlow Council yet.
Portfolio holder for strategic growth at Conservative-run Harlow, Michael Hardware, said: "With Harlow's close proximity to London our plans include investigating the potential for the extension of the Central Line.
"We will be involving the whole town in our vision with full consultation on the plan to be held in the autumn."
The town plan would see Harlow expand by 19,000 homes and to a population of 130,000 people, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Dr James Fowler, lecturer in management at the University of Essex business school and author of London Transport: A Hybrid in History 1905-48, said there was "no doubt" a tube station would be beneficial for Harlow, but residents should "check the small print" over factors like journey times.
He said: "I know that Harlow is very well-served already [by network railway services], so the big question is how fast is that connection once it goes in?
"Your speed of getting into town [London] on the tube is the real convenience, so that's the thing that people in Harlow would want to watch and see what they get at the end of it."
The local authority was also looking at whether Harlow could be linked to the Crossrail 2 railway line, which goes from Surrey to Hertfordshire via London.
The BBC has contacted the Labour group on the council for comment.
Councillors will consider the town plan at a cabinet meeting in September, before any public consultation begins.