Basildon: Terry Leeks's family urge witnesses to come forward
- Published
The family of a man found fatally stabbed has appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.
Terry Leeks, 46, died in hospital after being found with stomach wounds in Northlands Park, Basildon, Essex, at about 01:30 BST on 11 July.
Seven people arrested on suspicion of murder are currently on bail.
Mr Leeks's parents said: "We're devastated by Terry's death and we desperately need anyone who knows what happened to him to come forward."
"Terry was always very polite and kind-hearted; he would do anything for anyone.
"We miss him dearly and want those responsible brought to justice.
"So if you have any information about what happened, no matter how small you think it is, please, please, please come forward and report it."
In addition to the arrests made on suspicion of murder, a woman had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
On Tuesday Essex Police said it would like to identify four people seen on CCTV who may be witnesses to the incident.
The images were captured in the Lincoln Road area of the town at around the time of the attack, officers said.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe urged anyone with information to get in touch. "I believe there are people out there, in the community, who have information about Terry's death who've not come forward to report it," she said.
She also encouraged people to contact the force anonymously via the Crimestoppers website.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk