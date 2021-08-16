Fenwick Colchester: Fund for boy fatally injured in store over £10,000
A fundraiser for the family of a five-year-old boy who died after sustaining a serious head injury at a department store has reached more than £10,000.
Freddie Farrow was in Fenwick on Colchester's High Street on 27 July when he was struck by a mirror and he died in hospital on 2 August.
A provisional cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.
The Colchester Community Group started the fund to "support the family of the little boy".
Alice Simpson, from the group, previously told the BBC the fundraising page had been set up to "help with the grief this family must be feeling".
Comments from people who have donated included "we cannot begin to imagine your heartbreak and pain" and "I cannot begin to imagine how you are coping, but there is immense support surrounding you".
An inquest opened and adjourned by Essex Coroner's Service last week heard the provisional cause of Freddie's death was traumatic brain injury.
The court heard that the Health and Safety Executive was investigating.
In a family tribute released through Essex Police, Freddie's mother, Natasha Ingham, said: "He will never leave us.
"He will be with us every single day throughout all our lives - until we see him again."
