BBC News

Katie Price taken to hospital after alleged attack in Essex

Published
image sourceIan Lawrence/Getty Images
image captionKatie Price was taken to hospital after Essex Police was called to The Meadows in Little Canfield

A man has been arrested after former model and TV personality Katie Price was injured in an alleged attack.

Ms Price, 43, was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury, Essex Police said.

The force said it was called by the ambulance service shortly after 01:30 BST to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, near Stansted Airport.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remained in custody, police said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.