Loughton murder arrest after woman hit by vehicle

image sourceDavid Jackman/Everything Epping Forest
image captionA woman died after being hit by a car in the early hours of the morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police were called to Grosvenor Drive in Loughton, Essex, shortly before 00:15 BST.

Officers said the woman, in her 50s, died at the scene.

A 61-year-old man from Loughton was arrested in the early hours of the morning on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by detectives.

Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We are making inquiries to establish the circumstances around this incident but at this stage we believe all those involved know each other, and we're not looking for anyone else."

image sourceDavid Jackman/Everything Epping Forest
image captionA cordon remains in place and officers are still at the scene

