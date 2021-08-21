Harwich Museum: Hi-de-Hi! fans display memorabilia for first time
- Published
A couple who have been collecting memorabilia related to the BBC comedy Hi-de-Hi! for years have put it on display for the first time in a new museum in the town where it was filmed.
The 1980s TV show was filmed at a holiday camp near Harwich, Essex.
A display featuring the iconic yellow coats, as worn by Su Pollard and Paul Shane, forms part of Harwich Museum.
Tony Tarran, who has loaned the items to the museum, said it was "brilliant" to be able to put them on show.
Together with his wife Joanne, he has collected the memorabilia over the past 15 years and it had previously been stored in their spare room.
Shane, better know for wearing a check suit, donned a yellow coat in the 1982 episode Stripes.
The couple, who are also involved in the Dad's Army Appreciation Society, said they told Hi-de-Hi! writers, the late David Croft and Jimmy Perry, they would put it on display "one day".
"It's been an ambition of ours for a long time but up until now there has been nowhere to do it," said Mr Tarran.
Mr Tarran, who was 16 when the show was being filmed in his hometown, said he was a "huge fan" of the programme, set at a holiday camp in the late-1950s.
"For us locally, it's two things, it's great British comedy but also it's local, it's the holiday camp and you can watch it and appreciate the locations," he said.
Other items on show include a board game, scripts and books.
1981: Did You See?: Jimmy Perry and David Croft
Jimmy Perry, who died on Sunday, discusses Hi-de-Hi along with his writing partner David Croft on Did You See? in 1981Posted by BBC Archive on Monday, October 24, 2016
The Hi-de-Hi! display is part of an exhibition showcasing the history of the Warners holiday camp at Dovercourt that hosted thousands of kindertransport children who fled the Nazis to Britain and was transformed into a military base during World War Two.
It is one of many displays in the new museum dedicated to the history of Harwich, Dovercourt and surrounding villages.
The museum has been created by volunteers who have worked on the project over 14 months.
Other displays include Harwich's history during both world wars, the town's annual Guy Carnival and the town's link to the Mayflower, the pilgrim ship that sailed from the UK to the shores of America in 1620.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk