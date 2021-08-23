BBC News

M25: Crash involving lorry, minibus and car closes part of motorway

Published
image sourceMichael Hill
image captionThe anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 is closed between junctions 26 and 27

A number of people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M25.

Essex Police said the crash between a lorry, a minibus and a car happened between the junctions for Waltham Abbey and the M11 at about 18:15 BST.

The motorway remains closed anti-clockwise between junctions 26 and 27 with emergency services at the scene.

East of England Ambulance Service said it was treating a number of people involved.

Police said the road would remain closed for hours.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.