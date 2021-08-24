'Fascist' teenager from Essex had 3D-printed gun plan
A teenage fascist who hated Jews and Muslims wanted to wreak havoc with a 3D-printed gun, a court has heard.
Matthew Cronjager, 18, of Ingatestone, Essex, wanted to bring about a "revolution" based on his racist ideology, the Old Bailey was told.
The court heard he unwittingly provided instructions and funds to make a gun to an undercover law enforcement officer.
Mr Cronjager denies engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts between 31 October and 19 December.
He has pleaded not guilty to disseminating terrorist publications through "a library" on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.
'Extreme right-wing cause'
The court was told that Mr Cronjager has admitted four other counts of having terrorist publications.
Opening his trial, prosecutor Alistair Richardson said: "As of 2019-20 he held radical, extreme right-wing beliefs.
"To use his own word, 'fascist' beliefs. He wanted to bring about a change of government by violence.
"He hated people of different colour skin, he hated Jews, he hated Muslims, he hated people of different sexual orientation to his own.
"He hated Asians who had sexual intercourse with white people."
On his arrest at his Essex home on 29 December last year, police seized a large amount of material demonstrating his commitment to an "extreme right-wing cause", jurors heard.
Mr Cronjager allegedly downloaded extremist propaganda and manuals of "real and practical" assistance to terrorists, it was alleged.
In April 2019, he downloaded information about explosives, home-made silencers and firearms, jurors were told.
He is also alleged to have saved a video on his phone of the Christchurch terror atrocity in New Zealand in which 51 people were killed and 40 injured.
The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.