Teenager released over Luke Bellfield murder in Leigh-on-Sea
A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old man who died after being attacked near a pub has been released without charge.
Luke Bellfield was stabbed close to The Peterboat, on the High Street in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 26 February and died in hospital shortly after.
Five other people have previously been arrested in relation to the investigation.
Essex Police said no-one else was being sought regarding Mr Bellfield's death.
Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton said the released boy, 17, had been "involved in a confrontation with three men, including the victim, in which all four were carrying weapons and were known to each other".
He added: "Mr Bellfield's tragic death was the result of an avoidable incident and my thoughts are with his family, who have been left devastated by the events of that night.
"He was a much loved son and brother and their loss has also been felt by his friends and the community."
Police said despite "exhaustive inquiries" having been carried out, there was not enough evidence for a realistic chance of prosecution in relation to the murder arrest.
Inquiries are continuing in relation to other offences.
A 31-year-old man from Westcliff and a 19-year-old man from Rayleigh arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been rebailed.
A 20-year-old woman from Westcliff, a 20-year-old man from Southend and a 17-year-old boy from Kent were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released under investigation.
Southend district commander Ch Insp Ian Hughes said extra patrols had been focused on areas known to be hotspots for violent and drug-related crime, and anti-social behaviour.
Ch Insp Hughes said legislation such as gang injunctions was being used to dismantle gangs.
"We will not stop doing all we can to drive down violent crime and do everything in our power to protect our communities and keep our young people, especially, safe," he said.