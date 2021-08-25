Simon Dobbin: Cambridge Utd fan's death linked to Southend attack
A post-mortem examination has shown there was a link between the death of a football fan and the attack that left him brain damaged five years earlier.
Simon Dobbin, 48, was left unable to walk, talk or move independently after being assaulted by hooligans in Southend, Essex, in 2015.
The Cambridge United fan died at home in Suffolk in October 2020.
Essex Police said it would be investigating "who was responsible for his death".
Thirteen people were convicted in connection with the attack which took place after a Southend United v Cambridge Utd game.
Three of the men were jailed for five years for violent disorder in 2017.
Acting Det Supt Stephen Jennings said: "We have received the final report following the post-mortem examination and it shows pathologically there was a causal link between the assault Simon was subjected to, and his death.
"We will now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death.
"I know Simon's story has touched the lives of many people and we are supporting his family.
"My thoughts are with his friends and loved ones."
Mr Dobbin spent a year in hospital as a result of the attack.
His story gained further national attention after his home was adapted and transformed by the BBC's DIY SOS team. The show aired in January 2019.
A petition started by the Dobbin family calling for violent offenders to contribute to the cost of NHS care for their victims has been signed by almost 290,000 people.