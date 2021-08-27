Afghanistan: 'Overwhelming' response in Essex to donation call
- Published
More donation points for refugees arriving from Afghanistan have been opened across Essex after an "outpouring of support" from residents.
Essex County Council said there had been an "incredible response" after it publicised donation centres.
Council leader Kevin Bentley said: "We have been overwhelmed but not surprised by the outpouring of support we have seen from residents."
About 80 Afghan refugees are living in Essex at present.
Centres have been set up in Colchester, Chelmsford, Great Baddow, Dunmow and Stansted by the council.
Mr Bentley added: "We remain committed to working with partners to ensure that anyone arriving in Essex has the support they need and that their welfare is protected at all times."
The items that are most needed include: clean clothing and underwear for adults, children and teenagers of all ages, toiletries, baby milk and nappies, and toys for children.