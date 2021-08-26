Braintree stabbing: Man in life-threatening condition
A man is in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed.
Essex Police said it was called to reports a man had been found with stab wounds at Enterprise Court industrial estate in Braintree at about 01:30 BST.
The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, remains in hospital.
Det Insp Scott Kingsnorth said officers were working to "establish the events leading up to this incident" and asked people to avoid travelling to the industrial park.
