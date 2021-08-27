Southend beach closed as possible explosive found
- Published
Part of a beach was closed and the Army called when a possible explosive device was found by a metal detectorist.
Emergency services were called to Shoebury Common Beach in Southend just after 11:00 BST on Thursday.
HM Coastguard said the device "presented a danger to the public where swimmers and families congregate," and a 50m (164ft) cordon was set up.
It had no fuse but was taken to Colchester barracks for disposal in case it contained explosives.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.