Canvey car meet bystanders narrowly missed by burning car
Bystanders at a car meet narrowly missed being hit when a car flipped and caught fire, police said.
Officers were called to Northwick Road, Canvey, Essex, during the early hours of Sunday morning.
In a separate car cruise event in Grays on Saturday night, an officer was nearly hit when a driver failed to stop, Essex Police said.
The car was later found and seized and the driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Essex Police said officers became aware a group of drivers seen "driving recklessly in Kent" who had then travelled to West Thurrock Way in Grays on Saturday.
The force received reports that roads were "being used as race tracks, while large crowds had gathered to watch".
Essex Police said it found one car with "numerous illegal modifications had been made affecting the safety of the vehicle and a referral was made to their insurer".
Two people, who were with the arrested driver at the time, were arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assisting an offender and had their vehicle seized as well.
Sgt Will Wilsher warned anybody "caught driving dangerously, whether that's through speeding, racing or performing wheel spins close to bystanders" would be arrested and have their car seized.
"If your car has been illegally modified," he said, "it will also be reported to your insurance.
"We will also prosecute any that constitute an offence, including not displaying your number plate correctly."
He asked anyone who witnesses "this type of behaviour", to report it.
"Don't let these individuals give the law-abiding majority a bad name," he added.
