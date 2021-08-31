Liam Taylor death: Three men jailed for Writtle murder
Three men have been jailed for life for murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death outside a village pub.
Liam Taylor, 19, died in an attack outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, on 31 January 2020.
Ryan Filby, 22, of Chelmsford, and Daniel Daden, 20, formerly of Witham, were convicted of murder and wounding with intent. Louis Colgate, 19, also from Chelmsford, admitted murder.
Judge Charles Gratwicke described the killing as "callous and brutal".
Chelmsford Crown Court heard Mr Taylor and his 19-year-old friend were smoking outside the pub when the men jumped out of a car and attacked them.
Mr Taylor died at the scene from multiple stab wounds and his friend needed surgery for a stab wound to his leg.
The attack was thought to be in retaliation to an incident earlier that evening.
Essex Police said the court was told Filby, of Evelyn Park, had been beaten by two people with a pole outside his home, but neither Mr Taylor nor his friend had been involved.
Filby and Daden, of Bramble Road, were convicted of murder and wounding with intent at a trial in May, and have been told they must serve minimum terms of 21 years.
Colgate, of Aldridge Close, who was 17 at the time of the attack and admitted murder in January, was told he must serve at least 16 and a half years in jail.
In mitigation, it was heard Colgate had shown "contrition and regret" with his guilty plea.
It was heard Filby was "immature" but "despite appearances had shown some empathy and compassion", and Daden was an "immature young man with some difficulties".
During the sentencing hearing, Mr Taylor's grandmother Julie Taylor said in a statement her "entire family are heartbroken".
She described her grandson, who they called Fish, as a "kind and loving boy who was always smiling and lit up the room when he entered it".
She said their lives had "changed forever" and no sentence would bring their "darling boy" back.
