M25: Fourth person dies after lorry, minibus and car crash
A fourth person has died following a collision involving a minibus, lorry and car on the M25 last month.
Lisa Gardiner, 44, from Walthamstow, east London, was in the minibus when it crashed near Waltham Abbey, Essex.
Abigaile Muamba, 31, Dexter Augustus, 60, and Jennifer Smith, 59, who were also in the minibus and from east London, died at the scene on 23 August.
The lorry driver and minibus driver were arrested, with the latter de-arrested, Essex Police said.
The carriageway was closed for about 11 hours while officers gathered evidence.
