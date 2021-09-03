Fenwick Colchester: Funeral held for boy, 5, fatally injured in shop
The mother of a five-year-old boy fatally hurt in a department store has told those gathered at his funeral how he had "so much love to give".
Freddie Farrow suffered a head injury at the Fenwick store on Colchester's High Street on 27 July.
On Friday, his coffin was carried along Mersea Road by horse-drawn carriage as people gathered to pay their respects.
At the start of the service at Colchester Crematorium, his mother called him "an amazing little boy".
Freddie was seriously hurt at the store when he was struck by a mirror. He died from his injuries in hospital on 2 August.
At his service, Natasha Ingham told how her son "was happy every day, always smiling and making me laugh".
"Freddie had so much love to give and he showed me this every day," she said. "We would both tell each other how much we loved each other, and then have a little kiss.
"Forever and always in my heart. Freddie will be missed but never forgotten."
Further tributes by friends and family were read during the service, ending with a poem by Freddie's sister Sophie, called My Beloved Brother.
"I am very lost for words; Fred Bear was my wingman, my superhero, best friend," she said.
"We did everything together and was hardly ever apart. Seeing him every day with a beautiful smile on his face made me so happy."
Freddie's father, Andrew Farrow, previously said they had all been "grateful for the time we had with Freddie" and said how much his son was "loved and cherished".
Freddie had a brother and sister and the three were "inseparable", their father said.
"Freddie was an expert Lego builder, confident swimmer, enjoyed crabbing and park running," Mr Farrow said.
An inquest opened and adjourned by Essex Coroner's Service last month heard the provisional cause of Freddie's death was traumatic brain injury. He die
The court heard that the Health and Safety Executive was investigating.
An online fundraiser page to "support the family of the little boy" reached £10,000 in a week.
Organiser Alice Simpson said the money would help to pay for the family to have some days out and spend time together.
