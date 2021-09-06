Knife Angel sculpture erected in Chelmsford's Central Park
- Published
A sculpture dedicated to victims of knife crime has been described as "touching and emotional" as it arrived in Essex as part of a national tour.
The 27ft (8m)-tall National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, known as the Knife Angel, is made from 100,000 blunted blades handed into police across the country.
It has been installed in Chelmsford's Central Park.
Youth charity Keep It 100 Essex said its arrival was "a powerful moment".
The artwork, created by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironworks Centre at Oswestry in Shropshire, features messages from families of the victims of knife crime engraved on the sculpture's wings.
Keep It 100 Essex was set up with the aim of improving aspirations for youngsters and tackling youth violence through art and culture.
Its founder, Luisa Di Marco, who was responsible for bringing the sculpture to the city, said she "felt quite overwhelmed" at its arrival.
"When it pulled up at the gates, my knees gave way and I actually fell to the ground a little bit," she said.
"When it was put in position, the sunlight was just coming up and the light reflected off the wings and its chest and its face and it was really an incredible and really powerful moment."
Jo Robinson, whose brother was fatally stabbed several years ago, travelled from her home in Clacton to see his name on one of the knives.
"It's a bit touching and a bit emotional," she said.
"Hopefully it gives out the message we want it to and that's to put the knives down and concentrate on being friendly to each other."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk