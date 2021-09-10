Clacton grandad left to die near his GP surgery, family say
The family of a man who died after a heart attack near his doctor's surgery said he was "left lying on the side of the road".
Brian Fenn, 77, was close to North Road Surgery in Clacton, Essex, on Monday when he fell off his bike and collapsed.
An ambulance took 47 minutes to arrive and he later died in hospital.
The surgery said a receptionist went to check on him but left because she thought help was on the way.
Mr Fenn was "struggling to breathe and speaking incoherently", his daughter Nicola Lucas said.
A member of the public called 999 and went to the surgery to ask for help.
In a statement, the surgery said a receptionist went outside to see how he was and asked if someone had dialled 999.
"She was told this had already been done. As the receptionist had satisfied herself that help was on the way she returned to the surgery," it said.
The receptionist mentioned the incident to one of the GPs, and told him help was on the way, it added.
However, the ambulance took 47 minutes to arrive and Mr Fenn was unconscious on arrival at hospital, where he later died.
Ms Lucas said she was upset that the surgery did not use its on-site defibrillator.
"We as a family feel very angry and cheated and we are in shock," she said.
"This is the hardest thing we have ever had to go through and we are absolutely devastated by the loss of our dad and grandad.
"We strongly believe if the ambulance had attended to him a lot sooner or if someone had bothered to come out from the surgery to help him, there was a chance he could have been saved or at the very least have been made more comfortable.
"He didn't deserve to go like that, struggling for breath and in great discomfort, left lying on the side of the road."
The North Clacton Medical Group said it was very sorry to hear he had passed away, and their thoughts were with his family and friends.
A spokesman from the East of England NHS Ambulance Service said it was saddened to hear of Mr Fenn's death and would like to offer its sincere condolences.
"During this period of high demand, an ambulance was dispatched as soon as possible to reports of a patient with chest pain, with the crew then providing treatment on scene before conveying the patient to hospital," he said.
"We would welcome the opportunity to discuss Mr Fenn's case with his family."
