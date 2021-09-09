Essex mental health hospital set to exit special measures
An independent mental health hospital is set to exit special measures following a "sustained improvement in safety".
A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report has rated The Cygnet Hospital in Essex as 'good'.
The health watchdog's inspectors previously rated the unit as inadequate in May 2019.
The CQC said there had been "a lot of important changes" at the hospital between the two inspections.
The 54-bed hospital, based in Mile End, Colchester, was placed in special measures after a previous report raised concerns about the safety and leadership of the service.
The new report said there had been a "sustained improvement to the safety of service" at the hospital, which provides support and rehabilitation for men with learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders and mental health needs.
The CQC's head of inspection for mental health and community service, Stuart Dunn, said: "We are pleased that the hard work and strong commitment from all staff to deliver improved services has resulted in higher standards of care for people.
"The provider must now ensure these positive changes are sustained."
A spokesperson for the hospital said staff were "delighted" with the improved rating, which was "a fantastic achievement by our managers and staff and reflects our strong commitment towards those in our care".
