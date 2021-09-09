'Serious' crash involving pedestrian closes Chelmsford road
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.
Essex Police said it was called to the "serious incident" at the A138 in Chelmsford just after 14:00 BST.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and the ambulance service were also in attendance.
The road between the Army and Navy roundabout and Chelmer Village Way remains closed, Essex Police said.
