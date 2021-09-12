Clacton stabbing: Two men, three boys and woman held in murder probe
Six people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the stabbing of a 21-year-old man.
The victim was found with a single stab wound in Rosemary Road, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, just after midnight.
He was treated at the scene, but later died in hospital.
Two men, aged 19 and 18, and three 15-year-old boys from the town have been held on suspicion of murder. A woman, 20, also from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Several roads in the town centre, including parts of the High Street, have been sealed off while officers carry out inquiries.
Det Insp Greg Wood, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said officers quickly arrived at the scene and the arrests were made soon afterwards.
"I know this incident will cause concern to people living and working in Clacton town centre, but I want to reassure them that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public," he said.
"A young man has sadly lost his life, so I am sure you will understand why we have had to close several key roads in the centre of town.
"Uniformed officers, plain clothed detectives, and forensics experts will remain at the scene while we continue to carry out enquiries."
He urged anyone with information to contact the force.
