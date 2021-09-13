Firefighters tackle large Woodham Walter haystack fire
- Published
Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large haystack fire in a field.
A crew from Maldon Fire Station was called to Old London Road in the nearby village of Woodham Walter in Essex, just before 21:30 BST on Sunday.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said that on arrival, 300 tonnes of "baled hay" was found to be on fire, it said.
A controlled burn took place overnight and the service said it would monitor the scene throughout Monday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.