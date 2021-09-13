BBC News

Firefighters tackle large Woodham Walter haystack fire

Published
image source, Essex Fire and Rescue Service
image captionEssex Fire and Rescue Service says 300 tonnes of "baled hay" was on fire.

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large haystack fire in a field.

A crew from Maldon Fire Station was called to Old London Road in the nearby village of Woodham Walter in Essex, just before 21:30 BST on Sunday.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said that on arrival, 300 tonnes of "baled hay" was found to be on fire, it said.

A controlled burn took place overnight and the service said it would monitor the scene throughout Monday.

image source, Essex Fire and Rescue Service
image captionA crew from Maldon Fire Station was called at about 21:30 BST on Sunday
image source, Essex Fire and Rescue Service
image captionA controlled burn was carried out overnight

