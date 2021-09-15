Barrymore pool death: Stuart Lubbock's father Terry dies
- Published
A man who fought for 20 years to find out how his son died after a party at Michael Barrymore's home has died, a friend said.
Terry Lubbock, 76, from Harlow, Essex, revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
He has campaigned for justice for Stuart, 31, who was found in the TV presenter's pool in Roydon, near Harlow, in March 2001.
Friend Harry Cichy paid tribute to his "tenacity and determination".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.